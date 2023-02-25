UrduPoint.com

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Durrani Express Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Rahim Yar Khan Motorway Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Durrani express grief over loss of lives in Rahim Yar Khan Motorway accident

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a tragic accident at Rahim Yar Khan Motorway and the death of workers due to the sudden collapse of shuttering of under-construction Bhara Kahu Bypass bridge in Islamabad

Raja Pervez Ashraf has directed the concerned authorities to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured travellers in the Rahim Yar Khan Motorway accident and to injured workers.

They also directed concerned authorities to investigate the cause of this collapse to avoid such untoward incidents in the future.

The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker have prayed for the departed souls of the deceased who lost their lives in both tragic accidents. They also prayed for a grant of solace and peace for bereaved families.

