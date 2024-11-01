Open Menu

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza Call On Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab president, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and PPP Central Punjab general secretary Hasan Murtaza called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Punjab House Islamabad

The PPP Punjab leadership discussed reorganization of the party in the province of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the young generation is the future of Pakistan and they have to take charge of the country. He said that most of the population of Pakistan is comprised of youth, it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with equal opportunities for development.

The Governor Punjab said that Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the last hope of the youth who can bring the country out of crises.

He said that the stability of democracy is indispensable to take the country on the path of development, stability and prosperity.

The Governor Punjab further said that the understanding and wisdom of President Asif Ali Zardari and the tireless work of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto have strengthened the People's Party in Punjab. He said that politics is the name of serving the people, solving their problems and problems practically. He said that the basis of the manifesto of the Pakistan People's Party is service to the people and the PPP has always talked about the rights of the people.

