Raja Pervez Ashraf indicted in Rental Power case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has indicted former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervez Ashraf and others in Rental Power case and all the accused have pleaded not guilty.Rental Power project reference came up before AC for hearing Monday.Representative of former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf appeared in the court in his place.

The court indicted all the accused persons including Raja Pervez Ashraf.The court remarked that statements of the witnesses will be recorded on August 07. The court has summoned the witnesses on August 07.The court adjourned the hearing of the case tail August 07.Raja Pervez Ashraf is facing corruption charges of Rs 380 million in Reshman power plant and Rs 490 million in Gulf Power Plant.