UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Pervez Ashraf Indicted In Rental Power Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:42 PM

Raja Pervez Ashraf indicted in Rental Power case

Accountability Court (AC) has indicted former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervez Ashraf and others in Rental Power case and all the accused have pleaded not guilty

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has indicted former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervez Ashraf and others in Rental Power case and all the accused have pleaded not guilty.Rental Power project reference came up before AC for hearing Monday.Representative of former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf appeared in the court in his place.

The court indicted all the accused persons including Raja Pervez Ashraf.The court remarked that statements of the witnesses will be recorded on August 07. The court has summoned the witnesses on August 07.The court adjourned the hearing of the case tail August 07.Raja Pervez Ashraf is facing corruption charges of Rs 380 million in Reshman power plant and Rs 490 million in Gulf Power Plant.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Prime Minister August All Million Court

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry asks busin ..

11 seconds ago

Hectic efforts needed to turn tide of West's Islam ..

13 seconds ago

Zarif Confirms Iran Exceeding 660 Pound Limit for ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Post allows to collect vehicles' token ta ..

8 minutes ago

‘Climate change turned my fellow villagers into ..

13 minutes ago

Opposition experiencing political isolation: Minis ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.