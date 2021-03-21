Raja Pervez hopes PPP-backed candidate for the slot of opposition leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Vice President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Raja Pervez Ashraf Sunday expressed his hope that the issue of the leader of the opposition in the Senate will be settled amicably with consensus among the combined opposition parties in accordance with the established democratic norms and traditions.

Commenting on reports that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had nominated its candidate for the slot of opposition leader in the Senate, he said that PML-N was asking other parties in PDM to endorse its candidate for the same.

He said that with 21 senators in the upper house the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was the single largest opposition party in the Senate.

The PPP believed that in accordance with democratic traditions, the slot of opposition leader in the Senate should be from its side, he said.

Raja Pervez said the two other most important parliamentary positions like the opposition leader in the National Assembly and chairman of the public accounts committee both were held by the PML-N.

Similarly, he said that he third important parliamentary position the leader of the opposition in the senate was given to the largest opposition party in the upper house instead of the party which had already held the other two important parliamentary positions.

Raja Pervez said that he was also a member of the committee formed by the 'Sarbarahi Ijlas' of PDM to propose opposition Names for the slots of Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Opposition leader in Senate.