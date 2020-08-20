(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior leader Raja Raiz Ahmed Thursday termed president's address to joint sitting of the Parliament, (Majlis-e-Shoora) balanced and thoughtful

Talking to APP, outside the Parliament House, he said, president had appreciated the government's strategy to deal with the COVID-19 in effective way.

Responding to a question, he said the PTI was committed to provide facilities to the people.

Commenting on opposition's protest and walkout, he said opposition should have avoided staging the walkout from the joint sitting of the Parliament as the president was a symbol of the federation.