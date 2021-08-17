Raja Rashid visits city areas to review security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Tuesday visited various city areas of the city and reviewed security arrangements and other steps taken by the authorities concerned to maintain law and order during Muharram especially for 'Ashura'.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Tuesday visited various city areas of the city and reviewed security arrangements and other steps taken by the authorities concerned to maintain law and order during Muharram especially for 'Ashura'.

Raja Rashid Hafeez visited Saidpur Road, Ali Masjid, Satellite Town, Committee Chowk, Bani Chowk, Asghar Mall and various Imambargahs.

He also visited control rooms set up to monitor the security situation. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Officers of Rawalpindi District Police and other departments concerned were also present on the occasion.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said that it was responsibility of the government to provide all possible facilities to the mourners and maintain law and order situation.

He informed that the government had made foolproof security arrangements at the routes of the mourning processions and Imambargahs.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and keep an eye on their surroundings so that the activities of the miscreants could be foiled.

Raja Rashid Hafeez also met religious scholars in different Imambargahs and mosques and appealed to come forward and play effective role in promoting religious harmony, brotherhood and love to ensure peace in the society particularly during Muharram ul Harram.