Raja Rashid Visits Vaccination Centers To Review Facilities To COVID-19 Patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez Friday visited the vaccinations centers and hospitals of the city and inspected the facilities provided to the COVID-19 patients.

According to a handout issued here, he said the Punjab government had provided billions of rupees funds for treating the corona patients.

He urged the people to vaccinate themselves at the earliest who were still far away from jabs, adding the vaccination was the only way to defeat this fatal disease.

The minister also checked the attendance record at the vaccination centre at Union Council 19 and directed the officials to provide maximum facilities to the people arriving for vaccination.

Rashid said as the health officials played a significant role during this critical time to save people's lives, they were advised to cooperate with the medical staff and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any misfortune.

