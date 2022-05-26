UrduPoint.com

Raja Riaz Assures Optimum Cooperation To Govt; Vows Playing Positive Role

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 03:19 PM

Raja Riaz assures optimum cooperation to govt; vows playing positive role

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed on Thursday assured his optimum cooperation to the government, playing positive role of opposition and pinpointing shortcomings of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed on Thursday assured his optimum cooperation to the government, playing positive role of opposition and pinpointing shortcomings of the government.

Responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's felicitation as appointment of leader of the opposition in National Assembly, he said opposition wanted the government not to pay heed to conspiracies and attempted chaos and hold the general election after the completion of its five year's tenure.

Meanwhile, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved a motion seeking the House's consent for suspending question hour and taking other agenda items on priority. Subsequently the question hour was suspended.

