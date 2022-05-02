Raja Riaz calls on CM Hamza

Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmed called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at his office on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmed called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at his office on Monday.

They discussed political situation and matters of mutual interest.

Raja Riaz felicitated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of the chief minister.