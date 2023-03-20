Raja Riaz demands removal of Imran Khan from PTI chairmanship

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan has demanded immediate removal of Imran Khan from chairmanship of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Addressing a press conference at his residence here on Monday, he said the PTI was established to strive for provision of justice to people, but now a wing of the party was indulging in terrorist activities by pelting stones, petrol bombs and resorting to firing on the police. Therefore, Senior Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi should immediate convene a meeting and invite all its members and MNAs to disassociate militant group from Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said that no prime minister in the past had used force to besiege the courts. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif like persons were in a position to use such tactics to avoid court proceedings, but they did not do so because they believed in supremacy of law.

He said that Imran Khan not only led the militant group but also used it to attack courts.

Therefore, he should also be removed from the PTI chairmanship, Raja added.

He also demanded immediate referendum within the party for election of new PTI chairman.

Responding to a question, he said he was still a member of the PTI. "I cannot raise voice in favour of terrorist activities. If Imran Khan appears before courts alone and anyone intimidates him, then I would surely raise voice in his favour," he added.

Raja Riaz said inflation had aggravated miseries of common men. Therefore, the PM should provide maximum relief to masses especially during the holy month of Ramazan. He said that number of free flour bags should be increased from 3 to 6 in addition to provided subsidy on electricity, gas, ghee, flour and other commodities as it was provided on petrol.

He also demanded immediate action against profiteers and said that the caretaker government should devise an effective strategy in this regard so that maximum relief could be doled out to the general public.