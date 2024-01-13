Raja Riaz Fields His Son In NA-104
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 08:01 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan, former opposition leader in the National Assembly, and a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from NA-104, has fielded his son Raja Daniyal from the constituency and announced that he is unable to launch election campaign due to health problems.
In a media talk here on Saturday, he said he withdrew his nomination, and he would support his son from the constituency. He said the PMLN had also consented to award party ticket to his son, Raja Daniyal. He said he was in a winning position from the constituency as voters of two major parties were supporting him.
He said his son, being his successor and a barrister, was fully aware of problems of potable in the area.
Raja Daniyal also talked to the media and said he would strive to solve all problems of his constituency. He said that sewerage was the major issue in the constituency and he would give priority to address it. He said his father Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan served people for 40 years and "I would follow in footsteps of my father."
