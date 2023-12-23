Raja Riaz files nomination papers for NA-104 Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Former opposition leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz filed his nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-104 (Faisalabad-X), here on Saturday.

Later, talking to the media, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was a pro-people party, which had not made any seat adjustment with any party. “Whoever gets the ticket will contest election," he added. He said no one was arresting those who had submitted their nomination papers because 22 candidates from NA-104 had so far submitted their nomination papers.

Raja Riaz alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and supports were spreading propaganda as they were afraid of popularity of PML-N. “They know that on February 8, the PML-N will sweep the elections and Nawaz Sharif will become the next prime minister of Pakistan," he added.

He said the PTI intra-party election had been declared bogus by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and even its own people. Now the PTI candidates could contest the elections as independents, he added.