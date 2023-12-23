Open Menu

Raja Riaz Files Nomination Papers For NA-104 Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Raja Riaz files nomination papers for NA-104 Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Former opposition leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz filed his nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-104 (Faisalabad-X), here on Saturday.

Later, talking to the media, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was a pro-people party, which had not made any seat adjustment with any party. “Whoever gets the ticket will contest election," he added. He said no one was arresting those who had submitted their nomination papers because 22 candidates from NA-104 had so far submitted their nomination papers.

Raja Riaz alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and supports were spreading propaganda as they were afraid of popularity of PML-N. “They know that on February 8, the PML-N will sweep the elections and Nawaz Sharif will become the next prime minister of Pakistan," he added.

He said the PTI intra-party election had been declared bogus by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and even its own people. Now the PTI candidates could contest the elections as independents, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan February Muslim Media From Nomination Papers NA-104 Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melb ..

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melbourne Test

6 minutes ago
 Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high i ..

Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high in 2022

2 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Chris ..

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

3 hours ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

4 hours ago
Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

4 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

4 hours ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 hours ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

5 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan