Raja Riaz Offers Opposition Leader Seat To PTI Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Leader of the opposition in National Assembly, Raja Riaz Hussain on Tuesday offered PTI chief Imran Khan to sit in the assembly as opposition leader for the sake of strengthening political system in the country

Talking to a private tv channel, he said that Imran Khan should play his role as opposition leader for empowering the political system and provide suggestion for improving economy.

He was of the view that incumbent government should complete constitutional tenure and conduct elections in 2023.

Raja Riaz urged the PMLN to take every possible step to overcome inflation.

In reply to a question about contesting next elections, he said the decision could be made to contest elections on independent seat.

