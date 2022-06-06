Raja Riaz, Tariq Bashir Cheema Call On Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 11:26 PM
Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz Ahmad and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz at his office
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz Ahmad and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz at his office.
According to a handout issued here, they discussed the prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest.