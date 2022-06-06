Raja Riaz, Tariq Bashir Cheema call on Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz

Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz Ahmad and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz at his office

According to a handout issued here, they discussed the prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest.