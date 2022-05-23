UrduPoint.com

Raja Riaz Vows To Play Active Role As Leader Of Opposition In NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Newly-appointed Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz on Monday vowed to play an active role in the House by doing constructive criticism on the government policies and supporting its all good initiatives meant for the public welfare and national development

Delivering his maiden speech in the National Assembly, he thanked the opposition lawmakers for reposing confidence in him.

"I will discharge my duties as Leader of Opposition with honesty and dedication, supporting all the good initiatives of the government without indulging in undue criticism." Raja Riaz, who belonged to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said it was unfortunate that former prime minister Imran Khan did not give due attention towards mitigating sufferings of the common man and ensuring good governance of his government.

He alleged Imran Khan and his allies for committing massive corruption during the PTI government's tenure, besides destructing the national economy due to incompetence.

The opposition leader said being a PTI member, he had been criticizing the policies of the party government and reminding Imran Khan of the promises he had made with the public during the election-2018 campaign like construction of five millions housing units and providing 10 million jobs.

He severely criticized the PTI government policies and the long march announced towards Islamabad. Imran Khan should told the public gatherings even a single measure he had taken for the welfare for masses during his four-year government tenure, he added.

Raja Riaz suggested the coalition government for not showing any leniency to the participants of the planned long march as the PTI had nefarious designs, and asked to tackle them with iron hands.

