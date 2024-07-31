Open Menu

Raja Shah Baz Takes Oath As Chief Election Commission Of GB

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Raja Shah Baz takes oath as Chief Election Commission of GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Chief Judge of Gilgit Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Hon. Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered the oath of newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Judge (R ) Raja Shah Baz Khan (T.st) here at Gilgit Baltistan Council on Wednesday.

The oath taking ceremony took place here at Gilgit-Baltistan Council Secretariat was attended by distinguished guests, including Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam, Coordinator Prime Minister Shabir Ahmad Usmani, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Joint Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Council Sudheer Khan Khattak, Chief Justice (R ) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan, Chairman PAC Gilgit Baltistan Iqbal Naseer, Chairman Standing Committee Gilgit Baltistan Ayub Shah, Muhammad Ali Member Gilgit Baltistan Council, Syed Shabi ul Hasnain Member Gilgit-Baltistan Council and Provincial Election Commissioner Abid Raza.

Registrar of Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Baltistan Aqil Hassan Chohan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony.

The Officers and Staff of the Supreme Appellate Court were also present on the occasion.

After the ceremony, the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam, Coordinator to Prime Minister for Kashmir Affairs Shabir Ahmad Usmani, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan felicitated the newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit Baltistan.

Federal Minister including all the distinguished guests extended their best wishes to the newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit Baltistan.

Related Topics

Election Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner Prime Minister Chief Minister Amir Muqam Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Ali All Best Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

30 minutes ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

10 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

10 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

10 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

10 hours ago
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

10 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

10 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

10 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

10 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan