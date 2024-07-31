Raja Shah Baz takes oath as Chief Election Commission of GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Chief Judge of Gilgit Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Hon. Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered the oath of newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Judge (R ) Raja Shah Baz Khan (T.st) here at Gilgit Baltistan Council on Wednesday.

The oath taking ceremony took place here at Gilgit-Baltistan Council Secretariat was attended by distinguished guests, including Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam, Coordinator Prime Minister Shabir Ahmad Usmani, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Joint Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Council Sudheer Khan Khattak, Chief Justice (R ) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan, Chairman PAC Gilgit Baltistan Iqbal Naseer, Chairman Standing Committee Gilgit Baltistan Ayub Shah, Muhammad Ali Member Gilgit Baltistan Council, Syed Shabi ul Hasnain Member Gilgit-Baltistan Council and Provincial Election Commissioner Abid Raza.

Registrar of Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Baltistan Aqil Hassan Chohan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony.

The Officers and Staff of the Supreme Appellate Court were also present on the occasion.

After the ceremony, the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam, Coordinator to Prime Minister for Kashmir Affairs Shabir Ahmad Usmani, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan felicitated the newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit Baltistan.

Federal Minister including all the distinguished guests extended their best wishes to the newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit Baltistan.