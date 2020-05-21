UrduPoint.com
Raja Shoukat Appointed As MD WASA

Thu 21st May 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Government has appointed Raja Shoukat Mahmood as Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi who took over his charge on Thursday.

After assuming charge of the office, Raja Shoukat vowed to continue to work for the improvement of water supply and sewerage system as ever in Rawalpindi city and its adjoining areas.

Efforts would be further geared up to remove the grievances of the consumers, he said.

Raja Shoukat Mehmood chairing a meeting directed the WASA officers to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the citizens during Eid ul Fitr holidays and deploy personnel of sewerage directorate under the supervision of the officers concerned.

The MD said that he himself would also monitor all the arrangements. He advised the citizens to use WASA toll free number 1334 for online registration of complaints.

He said, the officials concerned had been directed to make all out efforts to resolve complaints of the citizens within shortest possible time frame.

The citizens should use water cautiously so that maximum residents could be provided uninterrupted water supply during Eid holidays, he added.

