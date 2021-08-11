Raja Tariq Javed Appointed As Judge Of Election Tribunal
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has appointed District and Session Judge(r)Raja Tariq Javed as a Judge of Election Tribunal.
Raja Tariq would hear the election petitions of AJK general elections 2021, said a notification issued by AJK Election Commission here on Wednesday.