Raja Tariq Javed Appointed As Judge Of Election Tribunal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

Raja Tariq Javed appointed as judge of Election Tribunal

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has appointed District and Session Judge(r)Raja Tariq Javed as a Judge of Election Tribunal.

Raja Tariq would hear the election petitions of AJK general elections 2021, said a notification issued by AJK Election Commission here on Wednesday.

