Raja Umer Assumes Charge As AIOU New Registrar

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Raja Umer assumes charge as AIOU new Registrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has appointed Raja Umar Younis as the new Registrar of the university.

According to the university, Raja Umer Younis assumed the charge of the office of Registrar of Allama Iqbal Open University after Executive Council, the supreme statutory body of the university, formally endorsed decision of the Selection board in which Raja Umer Younis along with some other officers and academicians were appointed.

Representatives of Academic Staff Association (ASA), Officers' Welfare Association (OWA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) of the university congratulated Raja Umer on assuming the charge of his new office and assured him of their full cooperation.

They expressed the hope that Raja Umar would strive hard to ensure progress of AIOU as well as welfare of its employees.

The Deans of all four academic faculties of the university as well as principal officers have also felicitated Raja Umer on becoming registrar of AIOU and expressed their confidence on the recruitment policies of Prof Dr Zia UL-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU to uphold principles of merit and transparency.

Raja Umer, also assured that Registrar Office will extend maximum cooperation for the mutual benefits of AIOU and its employees.

He, further, added that VC, AIOU's vision of merit and transparency would be implemented in true letter and spirit without subjecting any employee to any discriminatory policy.

