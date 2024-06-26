- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Raja Usama Sarwar and Raja Khurram Nawaz, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), on Wednesday sepa ..
Raja Usama Sarwar And Raja Khurram Nawaz, Members Of The National Assembly (MNAs), On Wednesday Separately Called On Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Raja Usama Sarwar and Raja Khurram Nawaz, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), on Wednesday separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Raja Usama Sarwar and Raja Khurram Nawaz, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), on Wednesday separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During their meetings, matters related to the respective Constituencies and overall situation of the country, including political, were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Recent Stories
Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Textile Industry
Meeting discuss security arrangements for Muharram
4 member notorious Afghan robbers gang busted
Loadshedding duration on 75 feeders reduced to 12 hours: PESCO
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Textile Industry56 seconds ago
-
Meeting discuss security arrangements for Muharram58 seconds ago
-
Factory owner arrested with Rs 2.6m worth of fake pesticides in raid58 seconds ago
-
4 member notorious Afghan robbers gang busted59 seconds ago
-
Loadshedding duration on 75 feeders reduced to 12 hours: PESCO1 minute ago
-
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting12 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held15 minutes ago
-
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools11 minutes ago
-
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change11 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter15 minutes ago
-
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police15 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot15 minutes ago