Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 09:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Raja Usama Sarwar and Raja Khurram Nawaz, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), on Wednesday separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During their meetings, matters related to the respective Constituencies and overall situation of the country, including political, were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

