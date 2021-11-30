Raja Yasir appreciates IUB for new projects, increased students

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz Tuesday said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is working on the best projects along with increasing the number of students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz Tuesday said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is working on the best projects along with increasing the number of students.

The minister arrived Bahawalpur on a two-day visit to the IUB where he planted a tree at the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat on the occasion of the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan project and inaugurated an exhibition of other flowers including daisies.

Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated Al-Sadiq Computing and Research Center, Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Amphitheater and Hakra Art Gallery. Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz visited the sports Gala of the Institute of Physics. He also paid a visit to Nursing College, Solar Power Project and IT Department and talked to the students.

Talking to the students at the Sports Gala, the provincial minister said that he was happy to see the children of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in various events.

Talking to media, he said that all the universities in Punjab are developing but the IUB has not only increased the number of students but has also started many important projects.

He said that the development of the IUB proves that the present government is pursuing a policy of recruiting qualified persons on merit and the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was done on full merit.

He said that during the tenure of the present Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has risen to a very high position in the world rankings which is a matter of great happiness.

The minister was briefed about various sectors and projects including National Cotton Breeding Center and Intercropping. The provincial minister appreciated the important role of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the development of cotton and other crops in the country.