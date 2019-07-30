Raja Yasir Hamayun Grieved Over Plane Crash
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:41 PM
Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Hamayun has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Army Aircraft incident, in which Pak Army two officers and soldiers as well as civilians were martyred
In his condolences message, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. He also prayed for quick recovery of the injured.