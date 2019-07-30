Raja Yasir Hamayun grieved over plane crash

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Hamayun has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Army Aircraft incident, in which Pak Army two officers and soldiers as well as civilians were martyred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Higher education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Hamayun has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Army Aircraft incident, in which Pak Army two officers and soldiers as well as civilians were martyred.

In his condolences message, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. He also prayed for quick recovery of the injured.