Raja Zafar Ul Haq Condoles Demise Of Raja Ashfaq Sarwar

Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq has offered his heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of former provincial minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and senior politician Raja Muhammad Afzal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq has offered his heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of former provincial minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and senior politician Raja Muhammad Afzal Khan.

In his separate messages to the families of the both deceased persons, Raja Zafar ul Haq said the services of both politicians were for the welfare of people would be remembered.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

