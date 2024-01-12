Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted

The month of Rajab Al-Murajab will commence on Saturady as the crescent for the new Islamic month was sighted on Friday evening

Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement in this regard after chairing the meeting of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Lahore at the Awan Awqaf Shah Chirag Building in Lahore.

Maulana Azad informed the media that weather conditions in most parts of the country were cloudy. However, evidences of crescent sighting were received from the cities of Nawabshah, Tharparkar, Umarkot Kunri, Chur, Badin, Hyderabad, Pasni, Winder Balochistan, and others, where the sky was clear.

"Consequently, it was unanimously decided that the 1st of Rajab Al-Murajab 1445 will fall on Saturday, January 13, 2024," he added.