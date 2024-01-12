Rajab Al-Murajab To Start On Saturday As Crescent Sighted
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 09:42 PM
The month of Rajab Al-Murajab will commence on Saturady as the crescent for the new Islamic month was sighted on Friday evening
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The month of Rajab Al-Murajab will commence on Saturady as the crescent for the new Islamic month was sighted on Friday evening.
Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement in this regard after chairing the meeting of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Lahore at the Awan Awqaf Shah Chirag Building in Lahore.
Maulana Azad informed the media that weather conditions in most parts of the country were cloudy. However, evidences of crescent sighting were received from the cities of Nawabshah, Tharparkar, Umarkot Kunri, Chur, Badin, Hyderabad, Pasni, Winder Balochistan, and others, where the sky was clear.
"Consequently, it was unanimously decided that the 1st of Rajab Al-Murajab 1445 will fall on Saturday, January 13, 2024," he added.
Recent Stories
Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Kha ..
Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal
DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students
DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail
Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passionate home fans
PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign
Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner
Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad
Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migrant trial
Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after Yemen strikes
Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges
Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori11 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal13 seconds ago
-
DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students14 seconds ago
-
DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail6 minutes ago
-
Need to create atmosphere of love, tolerance: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nas ..6 minutes ago
-
PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign6 minutes ago
-
Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner6 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad27 minutes ago
-
Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges40 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rejection of nomination papers44 minutes ago
-
Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling ring in major crackdown1 hour ago
-
Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general elections1 hour ago