Rajab Crescent: Ruet-e-Hilal Committees To Meet On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Rajab crescent: Ruet-e-Hilal committees to meet on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Ruet-e-Hilal committees would meet today (Sunday) for sighting the crescent of Rajab 1444 AH at their respective headquarters.

Religious affairs ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt told APP that Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad would attend the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Islamabad here in the ministry.

However, the other members of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would join the meetings of their respective provincial district Ruet-e-Hilal committees, he added.

He said at the conclusion of the meeting, Maulana Azad would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to this end.

