Rajab Crescent Sighting On Monday Evening

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:20 PM

Rajab Crescent sighting on Monday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet on Monday (Janadi-ul-Sani 29, 1441 hijri) in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Rajab-ul-Murajjab,said a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

        Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would chair Sindh Zonal committee meeting, while the members of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would attend the meetings at their respective places.

        The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1st floor, Kohsar Block,Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

     All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No.0300-9285203 and  0321-2022000; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director (R&R) on cell No 0300-6831822; Hafiz  Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) on Cell No 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

           Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise after the conclusion of the meetings, the notification said.

