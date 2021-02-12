Rajab moon not sighted; the new Islamic month to commence on Sunday

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) Chairman Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad on Friday announced that the crescent moon for the month of Rajab has not been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) Chairman Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad on Friday announced that the crescent moon for the month of Rajab has not been sighted.

Talking to media, he said the month of Rajab would commence from Sunday February 14.

The meeting of Zonal Committee Islamabad was presided over by Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad and attended by Allama Sajjad Naqvi, Pir Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, Maulana Muhammad Iqbal Naeemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Maulana Haroon-ur-Rashid and Maulana Abu Bakar.