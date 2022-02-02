UrduPoint.com

Rajab Moon Sighted

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Rajab moon sighted

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Wednesday announced that the moon of Rajab 1443 AH has been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Wednesday announced that the moon of Rajab 1443 AH has been sighted.

The committee, in a notification issued here said, the first Rajab shall commence from Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The committee held its meeting in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony as per its schedule announced earlier.

