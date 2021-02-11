UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rajab Moon Sighting Meeting To Be Held On Friday Evening

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Rajab moon sighting meeting to be held on Friday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Islamabad on Friday evening (Feb 12) to decide about the sighting of the crescent of Rajab-ul-Marajjab1442 Hijri.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, would attend the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad, said a notification issued here..

The other members of Ruet-Hilal Committee would attend the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.

The information regarding the sighting of the crescent should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on mobile No, 0321-9410041.

The information regarding crescent sighting could also be conveyed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on his mobile No. 0300 6831882 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Deputy Director of the Ministry on mobile No. 0333 2697051.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,525 new COVID-19 cases, 3,734 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Federal govt, TLP leaders reach agreement, says Im ..

17 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Colombo

47 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Downgrades Forecast for 2021 Oil Dema ..

28 minutes ago

Minsk Ready to Host Arms Control Negotiations - Lu ..

28 minutes ago

US Sanctions Hamper Work of Humanitarian Organizat ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.