Rajanpur District Procures Seven Percent More Wheat Than Set Target: Secretary

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 09:51 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Rajanpur district achieved seven percent more wheat procurement than the set target.

This was stated by secretary agriculture, South Punjab Saqib Ateel during his visit at wheat purchase centre, here on Thursday.

Saqib Ateel also apprised that 193,000 metric tonne wheat was procured against set target of Rs 180,000 metric tonnes.

Moreover, the secretary reviewed overall facilities at the centre and also sought feedback from farmers.

Punjab government was spending Rs.193 billion on purchase of wheat from farmers, according to the secretary.

The secretary also instructed officials to keep checking weight and moisture of wheat properly. Later on, he inspected Ramzan Bazaar and expressed satisfaction over arrangement.

