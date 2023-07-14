Open Menu

Rajanpur Police Arrest Wanted Criminal In Multiple Cases

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 10:38 PM

An alleged ringleader of the street criminal gang has been arrested during a special raid by Rajanpur police on Friday

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :An alleged ringleader of the street criminal gang has been arrested during a special raid by Rajanpur police on Friday.

According to the police officials, the arrested accused identified as Shan alias Shani, was heading a gang of street criminals and was involved in different cases including motorcycles snatching and robberies in Rajanpur city.

The accused confessed to his involvement in many crimes including robberies and stolen motorcycles, as well as illegal weapons were recovered from his possession.

Further investigations are underway to gather additional evidence and identify any potential links of the suspect with other criminal activities.

Asad Abbas Baloch, Station House Officer (SHO) of City Rajanpur stated that this operation has helped in curbing the influx of stolen motorcycles and robberies, thereby ensuring the safety and security of the local community.

