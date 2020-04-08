UrduPoint.com
Rajanpur Police Collects Over Rs 10,6000 To Distribute Ration

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:39 PM

Rajanpur police collects over Rs 10,6000 to distribute ration

District police collected over Rs10, 6000 from its officials belonging to all cadres to be distributed among lock down's victims including daily wages laborers

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :District police collected over Rs10, 6000 from its officials belonging to all cadres to be distributed among lock down's victims including daily wages laborers.

DPO Ahsan Saifullah on Wednesday vowed to employ all out resources to help out people and would never leave them in the lurch.

He informed that ration was purchased with the collected money, with special teams were constituted to distribute it transparently. He said screening of deserving people was already made with help of searching institutions, which were numbered as 617 families.

