Rajanpur Police Seize Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Rs 1.5 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Rajanpur police seize smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 1.5 mln

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Rajanpur Police claimed to have seized smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 1.5 million and arrested an outlaw along with a vehicle in limits of Fazalpur police station.

According to police sources, SHO Fazalpur Shahid Khawaja along with his team raided and intercepted a vehicle.

The police seized smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 1.5 million.

Similarly, an alleged outlaw along with a vehicle was also arrested in the raid. Further inquiry was in progress, sources added.

