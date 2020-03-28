Rajanpur resounds with prayer call

District Rajanpur observed a staunch unity among people of all faiths and religions as they echoed prayer calls from rooftops of mosques, imambargahs and homes about eight times on Saturday to seek God's mercy against

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :District Rajanpur observed a staunch unity among people of all faiths and religions as they echoed prayer calls from rooftops of mosques, imambargahs and homes about eight times on Saturday to seek God's mercy against spreading of the corona virus pandemic here.

Calls for prayer were held at all three tehsils d Hussain Sultani, Abu Bakar Abdullah, Rafique Hussain Haidri, Abid Hussain, Qazi Jamil, Tufail Ahmad, Malik Saif, Irshad Haqani, Talib Hussain, Malik Saleem, Ahmad Ali and others, talking to APP said although corona was life-taking disease thus its only remedy lies in precautionary measures.

They appealed people to bow down before omnipotence of Allah Almighty to pray for forgiveness of their sins without wasting of time anymore. They said mosques would remain opened to provide worshippers chance to come up to call for prayer any time of the day.

They asked locals to make Azan at their rooftops at 10 pm especially, or whatever time they felt was feasible to them. All young, children, adults offer Nawafils, prayers with reciting Darud abundantly to snub the most novel corona crisis.