Open Menu

Rajanpur To Get Flood Survey From September 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Rajanpur to get flood survey from September 27

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A survey to assess flood-related damages would be carried out in the District from September 27, Deputy Commissioner Shafaqatullah Mushtaq informed while chairing a meeting on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Mumtaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mohammad Sifatullah, Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Ahmed, Saqib Adnan, and Ashraf Saleh, along with officials from livestock, agriculture, and rescue departments, attended the meeting.

The DC said joint teams comprising livestock, revenue, agriculture, army, and the urban unit would conduct the survey after consulting all stakeholders affected by the recent floods.

He instructed the teams to work with honesty and transparency to ensure that flood victims were accommodated in a respectful manner.

He added that the complete survey data would be forwarded to the Disaster Management Authority for further necessary action.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025

2 hours ago
 India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beatin ..

India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh

11 hours ago
 Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at th ..

Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..

11 hours ago
 PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts ..

PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West

11 hours ago
 Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting

Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting

11 hours ago
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..

11 hours ago
 Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s ..

Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik

11 hours ago
 Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after f ..

Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo

11 hours ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai Economic Leaders Majlis explores ways to enh ..

Dubai Economic Leaders Majlis explores ways to enhance emirate's competitiveness

12 hours ago
 Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states cal ..

Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states call for immediate ceasefire, rec ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan