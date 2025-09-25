Rajanpur to get flood survey from September 27

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A survey to assess flood-related damages would be carried out in the District from September 27, Deputy Commissioner Shafaqatullah Mushtaq informed while chairing a meeting on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Mumtaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mohammad Sifatullah, Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Ahmed, Saqib Adnan, and Ashraf Saleh, along with officials from livestock, agriculture, and rescue departments, attended the meeting.

The DC said joint teams comprising livestock, revenue, agriculture, army, and the urban unit would conduct the survey after consulting all stakeholders affected by the recent floods.

He instructed the teams to work with honesty and transparency to ensure that flood victims were accommodated in a respectful manner.

He added that the complete survey data would be forwarded to the Disaster Management Authority for further necessary action.