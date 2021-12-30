Rajanpur to have Football ground by Feb 2022

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Ahmer Niek said on Thursday that development of a modern football ground with allied facilities would be completed by end of Feb 2022 at a cost of Rs 80 million

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Ahmer Niek said on Thursday that development of a modern football ground with allied facilities would be completed by end of Feb 2022 at a cost of Rs 80 million.

He said Tahsil Sports Complex would be completed at a cost of Rs 55 million during ongoing month and will be opened for public on first week of January.

DC said this while giving a briefing to commissioner Dera Ghazi khan Liaqat Ali chatha during his visit to Rajanpur.

Commissioner said that constructing play grounds and bringing life back to sports facilities was the mission of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to enable youth divert their energies to positive activities.

DC Ahmer Niek said that poles for floodlights have been installed at the football ground, spread over 18 Kanal area, while the building housing players' facilities including rest room, changing room has already been built.

He further stated that Tahsil Sports Complex was being developed on a 23-Kanal piece of land with a gymnasium hall for indoor games, besides jogging track and outdoor games. Commissioner also visited government boys degree college where he checked facilities and inquired about the ongoing vaccination drive. He later visited DHQ hospital and some basic health unit where he checked vaccination center, dengue ward and talked to patients.

He said that all the vacant posts of doctors would be filled and added that provincial government was making all out efforts to improve health and education sectors with upgraded facilities.