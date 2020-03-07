Rajanpur-tribal, tourist places getting developed

Rajanpur tribal areas including famous tourist place Mari were being developed by providing every kind of facilities on the direction of the Chief Minister Punjab

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Rajanpur tribal areas including famous tourist place Mari were being developed by providing every kind of facilities on the direction of the Chief Minister Punjab.

DC Zulfikar Ali stated this while visiting some tribal areas here on Saturday.

He reviewed border military police check post, basic health unit and functioning of local government Primary school.

He ordered border military police to play cohesive role for maintaining law and order situation across the region.

Meanwhile, DC and DPO Ahsan Saifullah addressed an open court arranged at DC office Saturday. Both of them vowed that all out resources would be employed to resolve people's issues on their doorstep.

DC issued warning to officers concerned to face strict action in case showing lethargy to deal with applications submitted before him in the court.

Ahsan Saifullah said that protecting people's lives and goods were earnest responsibility of the law enforcement agency.

Zulfikar Ali also presided over district emergency board meeting to review its performance the same day.

He instructed rescue and health department officers to give their subordinate staff maximum training to deal sufferers with the best possible ways and efforts.

He informed that practical efforts were being carried out to start motorbike service and motorbike dispensaries in the region.

He asked all district chief officers not to pass map of buildings without following respective rules and regulations.