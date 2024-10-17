Open Menu

Rajarasti To Umerkot Road To Be Built On Priority: Senate Told

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday informed the Senate that it was the priority of the government to build financially viable road from Rajarasti to Umerkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday informed the Senate that it was the priority of the government to build financially viable road from Rajarasti to Umerkot.

Responding to a calling attention notice about inordinate delay in completion of road from Rajarasti to Umerkot raised by Senator Poonjo, the minister said that due to court case, the project was delayed.

However, he assured that he would personally look into it and expedite the work.

He said no efforts would be spared for the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) Motorway.

