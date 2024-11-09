Rajoya Police recover two murdered bodies found in well after suspect’s confession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Rajoya Police on Saturday have uncovered the bodies of two individuals, Imam Ali Shah and his second wife, following a confession by the prime suspect, Waqas Shah.

The case initially started in August when Imam Ali Shah and his wife were reported missing, prompting an investigation at the Rajoya Police Station under sections 365/109/34 PPC for abduction.

During the investigation, Waqas Shah, son of Zafran Shah, was arrested and admitted to his involvement in the couple’s murder. Shah disclosed that he, along with accomplices, had killed the couple and disposed of their bodies in a well located in the Malka area.

Following the confession, police, assisted by rescue teams, retrieved the bodies from the well and transferred them to Havelian for post-mortem examinations. The case has now been amended to include charges of murder, and further investigations are underway