Rakh Branch Canal Decorated With Ornamental Flowers

Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:12 PM

Rakh Branch Canal decorated with ornamental flowers

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decorated Rakh Branch Canal with ornamental flowers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decorated Rakh Branch Canal with ornamental flowers.

Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema said on Tuesday that 4,000 flowers were used for canal decoration while all town in-charges were directed for beautiful landscaping in their respective areas.

She said that the PHA was working on a comprehensive plan for beautification of the city. In this connection, benches and swings installed in various parks and public sites were being repaired and rehabilitation for providing recreational and entertainment facilities to people, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

