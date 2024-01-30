Open Menu

Rakh Dhamiyal Cemetery To Be Managed By Sweet Home; Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that the maintenance of Rakh Dhamiyal cemetery would be carried out by Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH)

He said this during his visit to the newly established graveyards at Rakh Dhamiyal.

Chairman Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrad Khan, CEO of Municipal Corporation Amjad Mehmood and officials of concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Pakistan Sweet Home donated four vehicles for the cemetery, including an ambulance, a coffin carrier and two Hiace for bringing the relatives to the cemetery for burial.

Speaking on the occasion, Liaqat Ali Chatta said that an office had been allotted to the Pakistan Sweet Home at the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation building for the management of the cemetery while the burial of loved ones of deserving and indigent people would be done free of cost by Pakistan Sweet Home.

He said the Rakh Dhamiyal cemetery comprises over 1000 kanals of land while 200 kanals have been allocated for other communities including the Christian community. The Commissioner added that the graves' records would be completely digitalized and no one would be allowed to cement the graves. A plantation campaign would also be carried out at the graveyard, he added.

Chairman Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrad Khan on the occasion said that the institute would render its services with full trustworthiness. All the necessary things including burial garments, grave digging and slabs would be provided free of charge for the burial of the loved ones of the deserving people, he said.

