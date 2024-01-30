Rakh Dhamiyal Cemetery To Be Managed By Sweet Home; Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that the maintenance of Rakh Dhamiyal cemetery would be carried out by Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH)
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that the maintenance of Rakh Dhamiyal cemetery would be carried out by Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH).
He said this during his visit to the newly established graveyards at Rakh Dhamiyal.
Chairman Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrad Khan, CEO of Municipal Corporation Amjad Mehmood and officials of concerned departments were also present on the occasion.
On the occasion, Pakistan Sweet Home donated four vehicles for the cemetery, including an ambulance, a coffin carrier and two Hiace for bringing the relatives to the cemetery for burial.
Speaking on the occasion, Liaqat Ali Chatta said that an office had been allotted to the Pakistan Sweet Home at the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation building for the management of the cemetery while the burial of loved ones of deserving and indigent people would be done free of cost by Pakistan Sweet Home.
He said the Rakh Dhamiyal cemetery comprises over 1000 kanals of land while 200 kanals have been allocated for other communities including the Christian community. The Commissioner added that the graves' records would be completely digitalized and no one would be allowed to cement the graves. A plantation campaign would also be carried out at the graveyard, he added.
Chairman Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrad Khan on the occasion said that the institute would render its services with full trustworthiness. All the necessary things including burial garments, grave digging and slabs would be provided free of charge for the burial of the loved ones of the deserving people, he said.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping
PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case
77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month
NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah10 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects10 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region10 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition10 minutes ago
-
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital10 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region16 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad4 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case4 minutes ago
-
77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month4 minutes ago
-
NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor4 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in anti-state activities to be punished; members of GB Cabinet3 minutes ago
-
D.C chaired election meeting on law & order3 minutes ago