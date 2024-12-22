Rakh Dhamiyal graveyard, a sustainable solution to burial challenges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The mega cemetery of Rakh Dhamiyal has proved to be a long term solution to the issue of unavailability of burial space facing the residents of Rawalpindi.

Rafaqat Town Officer at Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) said while talking to APP on Saturday, 1000 Kanals spacious graveyard has been divided into three main sections.

"450 Kanals of land has been allocated each for Rawalpindi's Cantt boards and the city areas, whereas 100 Kanals of land has been allocated for christian community", he said.

The Rakh Dhamiyal graveyard is one of the essential needs for the citizens, since the thickly populated city has lost any available space for the graves in all of its (small and large) 68 graveyards, nor in any of the graveyards of the Cantt areas.

Rafaqat further informed that RMC and the respective Cantonment issue the receipt (an approval document) for digging a grave and burial, which he said "not difficult to get it".

People are appreciating the newly established cemetery.

"We can call it a model cemetery, perhaps having proper pathways, an organized array of graves and a separate space for prayer", says Tahir Kamal a resident of Tench Bhatta.

He expressed concerns over the rising expenditure which occur on the burial of one dead.

"Only burial requires a huge amount that a common man can't afford during the inflation. Amount of above Rs.50,000.0 is required for burial by the bereaved family, besides the other expenditure when someone dies", he said adding that Rakh Dhamyal graveyard is not less than a blessing for the citizens in this regard.

The beneficiary population however also demands renovation and expansion of the existing graveyards.

Waqas Ansaar, a resident of Gulzar e Quaid spoke for renovation of existing graveyards.

"Absent or damaged boundary walls, irregular arrays of graves need municipality/ administrative attention. Similarly family members are not looking after the ancient graves due to any reasons, either successional gaps or may be a migrational aspect", he said.

Christian community on the other hand had the equal degree of concerns as their expanding population required a durable solution.

"Besides the famous 'Gora Qabristan' of Harley Street and some other christians cemeteries of the city, the christian community needed more space for the burials because all existing graveyards are already filled", said Winset David, a sports journalist residing in Lal Kurti.

He appreciated the allocation of 100 Kanals of land for the Christian community and termed it as an 'encouraging step towards minorities' rights'.

There is a lot of awareness gap as the considerable margin of the population is generally not knowing about it. Located in an adjacent area to Adyala Road, around 14 km away from Saddar, the graveyard provides free services like digging, shrouds etc. for the deserving people.