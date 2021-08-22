UrduPoint.com

Rakhi Bandhan Celebrations At Gurudwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassanabdal Concluded

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:30 PM

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The ongoing Rakhi Bandhan celebrations at Gurudwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassanabdal have been concluded.

The three-day celebrations were attended by Hindu and Sikh pilgrims from across the country. PTI Senators Gardeep Singh and Gopal Singh Chawla, Chairman Punjabi Sikh Sangat Pakistan, participated in the ritual bhog as special guests.

The three-day celebrations were attended by a large number of pilgrims from across the country. The girls tied rakhi with prayers for their brothers long and healthy lives. Gopal Singh Chawla, Chairman Punjabi Sikh Sangat Pakistan, attended as special guest. They said that all religions in Pakistan have the right to live in complete freedom.

Special prayers for the integrity and development of Pakistan were also offered on the occasion.

