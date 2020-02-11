UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rakhi Gaaj- Bewata Section Widening Project Accomplished

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:13 PM

Rakhi Gaaj- Bewata section widening project accomplished

Widening and strengthening project of Rakhi Gaaj- Bewata section of Multan- Qila Saifullah Highway (N-70) has been accomplished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Widening and strengthening project of Rakhi Gaaj- Bewata section of Multan- Qila Saifullah Highway (N-70) has been accomplished.

Costing Rs 13753 million, the project had been funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and its objective was to make the hilly portion of the road wide and safe for Gwadar-bound cargo traffic with the installation of eight steel bridges, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Tuesday.

He said that work on the project started in July 2016, and under the project the road from Multan to Qila Saifullah was being improved and widened to link it up with the road network under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that the hilly portion of N-70,which was constructed in the late 19th century had seven difficult turns to negotiate to climb up the high mountain of Girdo to reach Fort Munro or Bewata. To remove these hurdles for Gwadar-bound heavy cargo traffic , Japanese technology of steel bridges had been used, he said.

He said in this section almost 33-kilometre portion had been widened andimproved with installation of eight steel bridges having a total length of 1.5 kilometer.

/395

Related Topics

Multan Century Technology Road Traffic CPEC Japan Qila Saifullah July NHA 2016 From Million

Recent Stories

China, Pakistan can always rely on each other in d ..

10 minutes ago

Ultra-rare snowfall carpets Baghdad

6 minutes ago

European stocks rally at open 11 February 2020

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher 11 February 2020

6 minutes ago

Over 170 Taliban Militants Surrender to Afghan For ..

6 minutes ago

Women urged to set up separate female driving scho ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.