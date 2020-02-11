Rakhi Gaaj- Bewata section widening project accomplished

(@FahadShabbir)

Widening and strengthening project of Rakhi Gaaj- Bewata section of Multan- Qila Saifullah Highway (N-70) has been accomplished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Widening and strengthening project of Rakhi Gaaj- Bewata section of Multan- Qila Saifullah Highway (N-70) has been accomplished.

Costing Rs 13753 million, the project had been funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and its objective was to make the hilly portion of the road wide and safe for Gwadar-bound cargo traffic with the installation of eight steel bridges, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Tuesday.

He said that work on the project started in July 2016, and under the project the road from Multan to Qila Saifullah was being improved and widened to link it up with the road network under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that the hilly portion of N-70,which was constructed in the late 19th century had seven difficult turns to negotiate to climb up the high mountain of Girdo to reach Fort Munro or Bewata. To remove these hurdles for Gwadar-bound heavy cargo traffic , Japanese technology of steel bridges had been used, he said.

He said in this section almost 33-kilometre portion had been widened andimproved with installation of eight steel bridges having a total length of 1.5 kilometer.

/395