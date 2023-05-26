Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetran in Barkhan tragedy case

(@FahadShabbir)

Rakhni Session Court Judge Friday rejected pre-arrest bail application of Sardarzada Inam Shah Khetran in Barkhan tragedy The crime branch shifted the son of provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran to Quetta for further investigation on order of the session Judge

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Rakhni Session Court Judge Friday rejected pre-arrest bail application of Sardarzada Inam Shah Khetran in Barkhan tragedy The crime branch shifted the son of provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran to Quetta for further investigation on order of the session Judge.

According to SP Barkhan Ghulam Hussain Bajoi, the Session Court Judge Rakhni Shujauddin ordered to hand over Inam Shah Khetran to the crime branch after his pre-arrest bail request was rejected.

Inam Shah Khetran was named in the case of murders where three dead bodies were found in the well.

It is to be mentioned that the bodies of three persons, including a woman, were found four months ago in the suburban area of Hajikot area of Barkhan.