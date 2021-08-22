UrduPoint.com

Rakhsha Bandhan Celebrated In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:50 PM

Rakhsha Bandhan celebrated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the world, Hindu community living in Pakistan as well in Sindh celebrated their annual cultural festival Rakhsha Bandhan on Sunday.

Hindu community celebrated their traditional ceremony in which sisters tie Raakhi on the right wrist of their brothers with offering 'Paratna' (prayers) for their long life, health and prosperity.

In this connection various ceremonies were also held in different parts of Hyderabad including Qasimabad, Latifabad and rural Hyderabad.

The day is observed to celebrate the beautiful bond that is shared between brother and sister.

To mark the occasion, the sister ties rakhi on the right wrist of her brother's hand. The decorated strip marks a promise that the brother does to her sister for protecting her throughout life.

