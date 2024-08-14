Open Menu

Rallies Carried Out In Kohat, Hungu, Karak To Mark Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the province, the Independence Day celebrations were held in districts of Kohat, Karak and Hangu.

Rallies were carried out in these areas that were participated by provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs and civil society.

The rallies in Kohat were led by Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, Shehryar Afridi MNA, Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA and Daud Afridi MPA while in Karak the rallies were carried out by Provincial Agriculture Minister Mohammad Sajjad Barkwal, Shahid Khattak, MNA and Chairman DDAC Karak Khurshid Ahmed Khattak.

Similarly, Chairman DDAC Hangu Shah Turab Bangash led the rally in Hungu.

Addressing the rallies speaker recalled the service of Muslims leader that resulted in creation of separate homeland for Muslims in subcontinent and urged the nation to follow vision of forefathers to lead the country on path of development and prosperity.

APP/mds/

