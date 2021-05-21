Rallies condemn Israeli killings of innocent Palestinians

The people across the country including Rawalpindi, of Friday staged rallies and demonstrations to condemn Zionist atrocities and demanded the Muslim Countries and United Nations to intervene and stop the deadly violence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The people across the country including Rawalpindi, of Friday staged rallies and demonstrations to condemn Zionist atrocities and demanded the Muslim Countries and United Nations to intervene and stop the deadly violence.

On the call given by the Federal government to support and express solidarity with the Palestinian people suffering from the ongoing Israeli attacks, the city district administration staged a protest demonstrations at Katcheri chowk led by the Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Bilal Hashim.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged the international community to play its role for an immediate end to the ongoing bombardment on Palestine.

He said that support for the Palestinian cause was a defining principle policy of Pakistan and indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against unarmed Palestinians disregarded all international laws.

Meanwhile, the trade bodies of the city in collaboration with JUI-F, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat and other parties took out a rally after Friday prayers from Raja bazaar to Committee Chowk to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

The participants held banners, Palestinian flags and placards with messages such as 'Free Palestine', 'I stand with Gaza', and 'Israel is a terrorist state, end occupation'. They raised slogans in favour of Palestine's liberation and set the flag of Israel on fire.

The speakers said the Pakistanis fully supported the Palestinians' resistance in all forms, and their support for the Palestine cause of liberation was unconditional.

They criticized the UN for its failure to stop the bloodshed in Palestine.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf city chapter also staged a protest in front of Rawalpindi Press club while City President Raja Muhammad Ali and Sharyar Riaz led the anti-Israel rally.

Speaking on the occasion the PTI City President, Raja Muhammad Ali said that our hearts beat with the Palestinian people and were aware of the pain and suffering that the Israeli forces were brutally inflicting on them.