Rallies, demonstrations held against Kunan Poshspora incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday held rallies and demonstrations against the Kunan Poshspora inciden of February 23, 1991, where Indian military mass raped women of Kashmir's remote Kupwara District.

The people of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Islamabad held protests and rallies against Indian Army's brutal act. All segments of society participated in the protests in huge numbers and the spirit for freedom in Kashmir was condemnable.

The students of different educational institutes also condemned the incident and raised slogans for the freedom of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.