Rallies, Demonstrations Plans To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Rallies, demonstrations plans to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Several religious and political parties will hold rallies and demonstrations across the region on February 5 to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day for their right to self-determination.

In Sukkur, the Jamaat-i-Islami has planned a 'Kashmir Solidarity Rally' which will be addressed by its senior leaders including Molana Hizbul Ullah Jakhro, Mumataz Hussain Sehto and others. According to Ameer JI Sukkur Chapter, Molana Hizibullah, a large number of people, including women and children will participate in the rally which started from clock tower chowk to Press club Sukkur. On the occasion, he said carrying banners and placards, the participants would chant slogans against Indian forces' brutalities in the held valley and demanded liberation of Kashmir.

He further said that peace could not be restored to the world until the issues of Kashmir and Palestine were resolved. "Kashmiris must get their right to self-determination. India has already accepted their right on the floor of the United Nations. All Muslim countries should come forward and play their due role in helping the Kashmir issue resolved," he said.

Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Pakistan Muslim League- Functional, Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare organization besides other welfare organizations will also hold protest rallies and demonstrations across the northern Sindh to mark the day.

